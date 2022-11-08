Kettering residents invited to join community tree planting events as hundreds of saplings ready for Ise Valley

Residents have been invited to help plant more than 400 trees in the Ise Valley at two events taking place this month and in December.

At the first on Sunday, November 20, a community tree planting event will see more than 200 trees planted on the eastern side of the Deeble Road bridge.

Organised by Kettering Eco Group and Natural Ise, the saplings are being supplied by the Woodland Trust in a joint initiative.

Join families at the tree planting events in Kettering

Martin Toms of Natural Ise said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be involved in planting hundreds of trees along the Ise Valley. This will help with the development of a much needed wildlife corridor as well as providing a lovely environment for local people to enjoy.”

Scout and Guide groups, cadets and schools are being especially encouraged to get involved. Kettering Science Academy and Grange Primary School students have adopted 50 to 100 trees to water weekly.

In total, 18 native species of tree and bush will be planted including holly, hazel, downy birch, hawthorn, goat willow, field maple, rowan, silver birch, wild cherry, sessile oak, grey willow, dogwood, wild cherry, silver birch, blackthorn, crab apple, elder and dog rose.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green, Clover Hill) who sits on North Northamptonshire Council and is Kettering Town Council’s climate change champion, said: “We’re doing a big push this year to get schools and community groups engaged in tree planting and climate action. The thing that has been the biggest challenge in the past has been maintaining the trees, especially though heatwaves and droughts.

Scouts and other youth groups are invited to plant trees in the Ise Valley

“Getting more groups to take ownership of a patch of trees means the saplings are much more likely to survive the extreme weather that we are going to continue to see. Owning an area also builds a connection with our young people and their green spaces, building a sense of value and stewardship, while regularly getting them out enjoying nature.”

On Saturday, December 10, at 10am volunteers will head back into the Ise Valley to Wicksteed Park's north meadow for another round of Woodland Trust tree planting.

Jamie Wildman, Kettering Eco Group volunteer and planting co-organiser, said: “We’re looking forward to infilling the area we started reforesting last year with more trees. Despite the drought and extreme heat of summer, many of our trees survived thanks to the care and attention given by Wicksteed Park’s grounds and maintenance team and local volunteers.

“Unlike the River Ise event in November, we’re going to ask members of the public to turn up and plant as many trees as they feel like planting.”

Nigel Bennett

Some tools will be available to borrow on the day, but people have been asked to bring trowels or spades – spiral guards, canes, and saplings will be provided.

The event on Sunday, November 20, from 10am to 1pm, is on the eastern side of the Deeble Road bridge that crosses the River Ise.

Any member of the public is welcome to attend and can register for the event using this link https://bit.ly/tree-planting-2022.