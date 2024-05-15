Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been much discussion on Kettering social media bemoaning the lack of floral displays in the town.

It’s not unusual for the public flower beds and planters to be bare for a few days as they await re-planting for different seasons – spring bulbs are replaced with summer bedding colour.

After North Northants Council announced they were to ‘disinvest’ in providing the floral displays, Kettering Town Council (KTC) stepped in to stump up the shortfall after a public consultation.

In January, KTC councillors voted to spend £28,000 to provide the summer planting around the town, with the work carried out by North Northamptonshire Council gardeners.

The Manor House gardens outside the Alfred East Art Gallery - taken three years apart. The glorious display on May 14, 2021 and the bare bed on May 14, 2024

A KTC spokesman said: “Planting in the barriers and baskets will start going out in the next week. The dull weather we have had up to now has delayed the growth of some of the plants, so the the beds will be planted after this.”

NNC’s costs paid for by KTC taxpayers include materials, plants, watering and associated management and administrative time.

Planters and beds are filled each May with plants remaining until the end of October. There is a watering regime of two or three times a week, depending on weather conditions. The displays each year are themed – 2024 will mark the Olympics and the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Flowers in the planters in High Street, Kettering and the empty tubs currently being using as ash trays and litter bins in 2024

The service continues until the end of 2024 with a review due in September this year.

Last year Conservative Cllr Lloyd Bunday, leader of KTC who is also NNC’s finance portfolio holder, said: “This way, we can protect the quality and quantity of planting and displays into the future, and maintain Kettering’s leading position and its heritage.

"This is a Kettering feature which should be maintained locally.