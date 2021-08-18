Kettering reservoir bathers warned to stay away from open water and hidden hazards

Swimmers have been cautioned to stay away from a Kettering village reservoir as the water may be colder than expected and hidden hazards might entangle bathers.

Privately-owned Cransley Reservoir has seen an increase in the number of reports of people using the manmade lake for swimming but authorities have warned the water might look inviting but could be a death trap.

Hidden dangers lurk under the surface with entrapment hazards that have the strength to pull even a strong swimmer under.

Cransley Reservoir near Thorpe Malsor

With the summer holidays still in full swing and temperatures set to rise, Northants Fire Service and North Northants Council are reminding residents to be safe in open water.

Lisa Bryan, prevention, safeguarding & partnerships manager at Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We know that during hot weather it can be tempting to want to go swimming in the open water. But even when it’s really hot outside the temperature of the water can be very cold and cause the body to go into shock.

“If you do find yourself struggling, try and float to live by making a star shape on your back. This can give you time to calm your breathing and heart rate, and you may be able to move again once the shock has passed.

“If you see someone struggling in the water, do not go in after them yourselves as you could also end up in trouble. Call 999 and ask for the fire service and then see if you can find something that could help them float.”

During July 2021, 28 people in the UK tragically lost their lives due to drowning.

North Northants Council’s executive member for adults health and wellbeing, Cllr Helen Harrison, said: “Knowing how to be safe in water is vital to a person’s wellbeing, and it is important for everyone to know that water has the ability to harm even the strongest of swimmers. Whilst we know water can be enjoyed safely, it is important that everyone takes care and is responsible in the water.