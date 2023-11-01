Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kettering residents have been invited to help commemorate all those who sacrificed their lives for our country at the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Jointly organised by Kettering Town Council and the Kettering branch of the Royal British Legion, the event will take place on Sunday, November 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A parade will be followed by a short march to Kettering War Memorial where the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Kettering.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remembrance Sunday in Kettering 2022/National World

Cllr Fedorowycz said: “I am honoured to be able to mark Kettering’s Remembrance Day service and parade this year.

"Everyone is welcome to come along and take part in this moment of reflection, as we think about peace, and hold in our hearts those overseas and suffering in these current conflicts.

“At harrowing times like these it is so important to come together, support one another and have gratitude for the peaceful lives we get to lead thanks to the sacrifice of so many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will gather in Market Place for a 2pm start, after which dignitaries, veterans and troops will parade to the War Memorial for the Service of Remembrance.

Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Kettering

Joining the mayor of Kettering will be the King’s representative in the county, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Vice Air Marshall Chris Luck CB MB, Kettering MP Philip Hollobone, chairman of North Northamptonshire Council Cllr Barbara Jenney as well as representatives from different faith groups, emergency services, scouts, guides, cadets, veterans and other local organisations.

To enable the event to be staged safely, the road around the war memorial will be closed from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, November 12. Road closure signs around the area will direct traffic to alternative routes and the road will be opened as soon as possible after the crowds have cleared.