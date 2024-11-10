Wreaths were laid at the drumhead ceremony including by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson, High Sheriff Amy Crawfurd, Mayor of Kettering Cllr Craig Skinner and MP for Kettering Rose Wrighting.

Veterans and serving personnel from the Armed Forces joined members of local councils, faith groups and community organisations to remember the fallen and service personnel.

Members of the Salvation Army band accompanied the hymns, cadets formed up in Sheep Street and dignitaries assembled on the steps for the service.

Wreaths were then marched to the war memorial by Air Cadets and placed on the cenotaph.

