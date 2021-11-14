Kettering Remembrance Day parade - picture special of annual service

Hundreds of residents including veterans and cadets have joined in the Act of Remembrance at Kettering war memorial - after a break of a year due to Covid.

Before the march to the cenotaph, the parade assembled in Market Place, and was inspected by Rear Admiral Andy Kyte and Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson.

At the Drumhead service organised by North Northants Council and Kettering Town Council assisted by Kettering Branch of the Royal British Legion, those who gave their lives in two world wars and subsequent conflicts were honoured and remembered.

Laying the first wreath was Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson followed by Mayor Kettering Cllr Scott Edwards, MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone and representatives of the armed forces, veterans, emergency services and representatives of town organisations.

Chairman of Kettering Branch of the Royal British Legion Pauline Goodman spoke the words of the Kohima Epitaph:" When you go home. Tell them of us and say. For your tomorrow we gave our today.”

1. Remembrance Day - Kettering Inspection by Lord Lt James Saunders Watson Photo Sales

2. Remembrance Day - Kettering Kettering Sea Cadets get ready for the parade Photo Sales

3. Remembrance Day - Kettering Rear Admiral Kyte arrives to inspect the cadets Photo Sales

4. Remembrance Day - Kettering The parade marching to the war memorial Photo Sales