Kettering ready to host 'inspiring' festival for singers, soloists and choirs

Singers, soloists and choirs are ready to take to the stage at a Kettering music festival of song – the North Northants Music Festival.

Returning to Kettering as a replacement for the annual Eisteddfod, competitors will battle in different classes celebrating different singing styles.

Organised by local tenor, Joshua Daniel, two-time Grammy Award winning King’s Singers member Paul Phoenix will cast his expert eyes – and ears – at the festival as adjudicator.

President and founder of North Northants Music Festival Mr Daniel said: “I am so proud of the festival and what it stands for. With so much doom and gloom around at the moment it's a privilege to be bringing so many talented choirs, singers and performers to the stage in Kettering once more.

"We are truly blessed by the standard of musicianship in this town and county and I would urge everyone to come and enjoy the competitions and witness the camaraderie between choirs and soloists. It's humbling. It’s inspiring and its what music is all about, bringing people of different backgrounds, different abilities, different circumstances together, we need more of it these days.”

Singers will perform at the Salvation Army Citadel in Kettering in front an audience including Mr Phoenix, who will offer his critique to all competitors.

Mr Phoenix has given more than 2,000 concerts in a 17-year career and is a member of the Gramophone Hall of Fame.

Doors open at 9.30am for the event on Saturday, June 10, with classes beginning at 10am with Ladies Choral. Classes carry on throughout the day with community choirs, show songs, male voice choirs, solo voice, barbershop quartets, sacred songs culminating at 6pm with the Choirs of Choirs.

Mr Daniel said: “The top scoring choirs compete for the Choir of Choirs Award and the people’s vote where throughout the day they vote online for their favourite choir. Over 16 choirs are participating from all over England – some travelling hundreds of miles to participate. It’s going to be a great day.”