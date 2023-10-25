Kettering railway station plaque unveiled to mark heritage award success

Cllr Fedorowycz, Andy Savage and Colin Ramshall alongside the Kettering heritage plaque

A plaque has been unveiled at Kettering railway station to mark a heritage award for its restored platform canopies.

Network Rail won ‘best overall entry’ at the 2022 National Railway Heritage Awards for its work on the canopies to ensure their safe integration following the introduction of overhead electrification through the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work – as part of a £2.5m project which also involved Wellingborough’s station – included the restoration of lost historical detail of the original features such as the finials and filigree gable ends and repairs to columns and roofs.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refurbished canopies at Kettering station

Yesterday (Tuesday) a plaque celebrating the achievement was unveiled at the station’s entrance by the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, Colin Ramshall from Network Rail and Andy Savage, chair of the Railway Heritage Trust. They were joined by representatives from East Midlands Railway (EMR), the station’s operator, Kettering Civic Society and the National Railway Heritage Awards.

Colin Ramshall, senior portfolio manager for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “Our project team faced stiff competition to win this award in December and we were thrilled to come out on top, reflecting the hard work and dedication shown in this restoration project.