Kettering railway station plaque unveiled to mark heritage award success

The platform canopies were restored as part of a £2.5m project
By Sam Wildman
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Cllr Fedorowycz, Andy Savage and Colin Ramshall alongside the Kettering heritage plaqueCllr Fedorowycz, Andy Savage and Colin Ramshall alongside the Kettering heritage plaque
Cllr Fedorowycz, Andy Savage and Colin Ramshall alongside the Kettering heritage plaque

A plaque has been unveiled at Kettering railway station to mark a heritage award for its restored platform canopies.

Network Rail won ‘best overall entry’ at the 2022 National Railway Heritage Awards for its work on the canopies to ensure their safe integration following the introduction of overhead electrification through the station.

The work – as part of a £2.5m project which also involved Wellingborough’s station – included the restoration of lost historical detail of the original features such as the finials and filigree gable ends and repairs to columns and roofs.

The refurbished canopies at Kettering stationThe refurbished canopies at Kettering station
The refurbished canopies at Kettering station
Yesterday (Tuesday) a plaque celebrating the achievement was unveiled at the station’s entrance by the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, Colin Ramshall from Network Rail and Andy Savage, chair of the Railway Heritage Trust. They were joined by representatives from East Midlands Railway (EMR), the station’s operator, Kettering Civic Society and the National Railway Heritage Awards.

Colin Ramshall, senior portfolio manager for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “Our project team faced stiff competition to win this award in December and we were thrilled to come out on top, reflecting the hard work and dedication shown in this restoration project.

“It has been great to unveil this plaque which will serve as a permanent reminder of the award-winning work carried out by Network Rail at the station and may even encourage passengers to look at the beautiful station around them while waiting to board their train.”

