Pupils, their families and the community came together to learn more about how to ‘Love The World’ at St Mary’s CE VA Primary School in Fuller Street, Kettering.

Kettering councillor Keli Watts also attended the event which allowed people to plant seeds, make bird feeders, hoverfly lagoons, hedgehog houses and talk with a beekeeper.

Recycling and re-using was a key theme during the event where second hand books, toys and clothes were on sale.

The 'Love The World' event was a huge success

Mark Broughton, chairman of governors, said: “The Love The World event was a joyous, uplifting occasion, full of fun and creative ideas to raise the children, their families and the community’s awareness of how to look after our environment.”

The pupils and their families made pledges to demonstrate that they would make practical changes through recycling, re-using and reducing to help improve the environment.