Kettering pupils run 30km for school friend fighting rare childhood cancer

The Brambleside Primary School community walked, swam, ran, scooted and cycled 30km in 30 days to raise money for a friend who is battling cancer.

School pals spent their summer holidays taking part in sponsored activities to boost a fundraiser for Sebastian Nunney, six, who went into Year 2 this September.

Pupils, parents, staff and teachers completed the 30km across the world and one pupil, Leo Blythe, chose to cover five times the distance with a 150km challenge.

Brambleside Primary School Polly Hallet and Leo Blythe with inset Sebastian Nunney

Head teacher Drew Brown said: “Yet again we are delighted with the support and enthusiasm from the Brambleside community to support Sebastian and his family at this incredibly challenging time.

"I am so impressed at the efforts that so many children and their families, alongside staff made to complete the 30km challenge in their various ways. They have raised money and awareness for Sebastian’s cause.”

Polly Hallett, nine, raised £250 by running the 30km in 3km chunks.

Some of the children who took part in the 30km in 30 days from Brambleside Primary School

Her proud parents said: "Polly ran distances well outside her comfort zone. Running may be tough but caring for others comes easy."

Students shared pictures and stories of their walks on Brambleside's social media account as motivation with walks on beaches, up mountains, cycle rides and swims including in Spain, France, Slovakia, Poland and America. Donations were added to Sebastian’s GoFundMe page.