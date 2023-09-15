News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

Kettering pupils run 30km for school friend fighting rare childhood cancer

Children and staff at Brambleside Primary have been fundraising for school pal Sebastian Nunney
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Brambleside Primary School community walked, swam, ran, scooted and cycled 30km in 30 days to raise money for a friend who is battling cancer.

School pals spent their summer holidays taking part in sponsored activities to boost a fundraiser for Sebastian Nunney, six, who went into Year 2 this September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pupils, parents, staff and teachers completed the 30km across the world and one pupil, Leo Blythe, chose to cover five times the distance with a 150km challenge.

Brambleside Primary School Polly Hallet and Leo Blythe with inset Sebastian NunneyBrambleside Primary School Polly Hallet and Leo Blythe with inset Sebastian Nunney
Brambleside Primary School Polly Hallet and Leo Blythe with inset Sebastian Nunney
Most Popular

Head teacher Drew Brown said: “Yet again we are delighted with the support and enthusiasm from the Brambleside community to support Sebastian and his family at this incredibly challenging time.

"I am so impressed at the efforts that so many children and their families, alongside staff made to complete the 30km challenge in their various ways. They have raised money and awareness for Sebastian’s cause.”

Read More
Meet the fun-loving Kettering boy who needs £200,000 in battle against rare chil...

Polly Hallett, nine, raised £250 by running the 30km in 3km chunks.

Some of the children who took part in the 30km in 30 days from Brambleside Primary SchoolSome of the children who took part in the 30km in 30 days from Brambleside Primary School
Some of the children who took part in the 30km in 30 days from Brambleside Primary School
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her proud parents said: "Polly ran distances well outside her comfort zone. Running may be tough but caring for others comes easy."

Students shared pictures and stories of their walks on Brambleside's social media account as motivation with walks on beaches, up mountains, cycle rides and swims including in Spain, France, Slovakia, Poland and America. Donations were added to Sebastian’s GoFundMe page.

Fundraising activities will carry on with a sale of homemade bracelets and a used book sale in October, initiated by a Year 5 pupil, Charlotte.

Related topics:KetteringStudents