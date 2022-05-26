Kettering pupils roll up their sleeves for jubilee gardening project

Pupils take part in the project

Pupils at a Kettering school enjoyed an interactive gardening workshop as part of their involvement in the Historic Royal Palace’s Superbloom Schools project.

In celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month, the Tower of London’s moat is set to be transformed into a flower-filled garden and, across the country, schools have been invited to join in these celebrations by creating their very own jubilee gardens.

Over the past months pupils from Year 1 to Sixth Form at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) have been working together to bring their garden to life, taking inspiration from a range of designs produced by winners of a special in-school Superbloom design competition.

Alongside planting seeds provided by the project organisers, the young gardeners have planted an apple tree, created a seating area and even built a pumpkin patch.

A workshop this month helped the pupils to consolidate and build on what they have learnt through the initiative so far. They learnt about the history of the iconic moat, what inspired the Superbloom idea and used a range of craft materials to create their own bees and flowers, strengthening their learning of pollination.

The pupils have received widespread support from the school and local community for their project. The academy’s Parent Teacher Association raised more than £600 through their fundraising efforts, enabling pupils to buy additional plants, as well as a bench for the garden area. A local Morrisons, Bosworths and Ise Garden Centre in Kettering have donated soil and a selection of seeds to the academy.

Next month, pupils involved in the project will be taking an exciting trip to the capital where they will be able to see the Tower of London Superbloom in person. During their visit, the pupils are also set to be presented with a commemorative plaque from the Historical Royal Palaces.

Ralphie, a pupil in Year 3 at the academy, said: “What I have enjoyed the most is being here with everyone in gardening club and learning all about the environment and how we can help bees.”

Ava, a pupil in Year 1, said: “I had fun learning about bees and flowers today. I am so excited about seeing the Superbloom in London – it will be very beautiful! I hope the Queen likes all the flowers.”

Abbie Underwood, Year 1 teacher at KBA, SMSC and Superbloom project lead, said: “It has been fantastic to bring together pupils across the school for this special project in honour of the Queen’s Jubilee. Alongside creating a new and colourful space in KBA for our school community to enjoy, it has been excellent to give our young people an opportunity to learn and work together outside.