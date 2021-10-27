Kettering pupils race to boost Sir Jackie's dementia fundraiser

Pupils at a Kettering primary school have been encouraged to race their school friends around their classrooms, but it's all been in a good cause.

Students at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School took on a Race Against Dementia challenge to support the charity with a remote controlled car race.

Linking science and engineering to their charity fundraiser, pals took to the grid for head-to-head races with the best in the form taking top spot on the podium.

In the pit lane - pupils from St Thomas More during their race day fundraiser

Racing driving Gavin Johnson, a race driver from PDC Racing, brought a range of cars to show the children to inspire prepare them for the competitions.

Headteacher Fraser Donald said: "I am so proud of what we have achieved in our latest fundraiser. The incredible amount of money raised will touch the lives of so many in such a positive way.

"As well as enjoying the race cars and meeting the drivers, we have also managed to inspire our children and expose them to careers available to them in engineering.

"All in all, a fantastic day. My sincere thanks to Gavin and Mrs Howes, the school’s assistant headteacher, for leading the planning on this. Additionally, the school’s parent community for their generosity and continued support.”

Throughout the year the school supports three different charities throughout the school year.

The autumn term fundraiser was the global charity ‘Race Against Dementia’, which was nominated by Mrs Loasby, a teaching assistant at the school.

The school decided to have a race-themed day in order to inspire the children and generate donations.

The school, which had previously teamed up with Mr Johnson for a STEM project, invited the racer back with his team and their range of racing cars.

Kettering shop The Toy Box donated remote control cars for the children to race during the day.

The children in each class participated in time trials trying to beat each other in a race, with the fastest placing children receiving medals donated from Meadows accountants.

The school community raised a total of £1,235 which goes to the charity to help support funding for breakthrough and innovative dementia research.

Mr Donald added: "The children were so excited to see the vehicles and learn about how they worked from the professional race drivers".

Race Against Dementia was set up by Sir Jackie Stewart driven to raise money to fund breakthrough and innovative dementia research after his wife was diagnosed with the disease.