Pupils at a Kettering school have turned orange for the day to show their support for student Sebastian Nunney who is battling a rare childhood cancer.

Brambleside Community Primary School swapped uniforms for bright mufti raising more than £1,5559 for Sebastian’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma fund.

Six-year-old Sebastian, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, popped by with parents Gregg and Lindsay to visit his school pals and join in the fun.

Sebastian's class at Brambleside School

After suggestions from parents, the school community decided to hold a mufti day in Sebastian’s favourite colour of orange

Mr Drew Brown headteacher of Brambleside said: “It was great to see the feast of colour that our children presented as a school which reflects Sebastian’s amazing personality.

"We are pleased to be able to offer any support in raising awareness of this incredibly challenging situation. We will continue to grasp opportunities to further any support we can give to Sebastian and his family.”

As well as donations of cash totalling £1,5559.30, additional money has been donated by parents via Team Sebastian’s GoFundMe page.

Gregg and Lindsay with Sebastian Nunney at Brambleside School

During the summer holidays the school are looking to embark on their next fundraising challenge, which will be ‘30k in 30 days for Sebastian’.

Annette Henderson from Brambleside School said: “The school are looking to embark on our next fundraising challenge, which will be ‘30k in 30 days for Sebastian’ over the summer holidays.

"The community can be as creative as they like completing the challenge – scoot, walk, jog, run, bounce, skip or dance the distance whilst raising money for Sebastian.”

Year 5 students from Brambleside School

The school and Sebastian’s family are especially grateful for everyone’s kind and generous donations.

Dad Gregg said: “The fundraising day at Brambleside was really good – the students all looked great in their orange outfits. It’s been great and it’s very humbling to know how generous and supportive everyone has been.”

Sebastian’s family would like to raise £200,000 so they can have the money available immediately if his case is picked up by medical teams fighting neuroblastoma – with a potential programme in Rome – they can take up the offer of treatment without delay.