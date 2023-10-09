Kettering pupils come together to raise money for cancer charity
Families of Kettering’s Hayfield Cross Church of England School have come together to support a national charity against cancer.
The fundraiser was kicked off by a year 6 student, Robyn, who asked her school to raise money after her grandfather died earlier this year.
Joining in Macmillan’s Coffee Mornings campaign, Robyn hosted and promoted her own, in school, with her friends and Family Support Worker, Kate Jones.
The girls raised more than £700 by selling coffee and potted plants in their own time as families came in support with hundreds of baked treats.
Parents were able to come in and relax with tea and coffee while the primary students took turns behind the stalls.
Mum Bernadette Leather, was proud of their generosity.
She said: “This was a lovely event and a great opportunity to donate to a worthy charity. It was also great to get the children involved and they loved picking out a cake!”