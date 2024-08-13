Kettering pub set to host second 'Woolyfest' to raise money for air ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering pub will hold its second ‘Woolyfest’ fun day this month to raise vital funds for life-saving air ambulance missions.

The Woolcomber in St John’s Road put on the event last year which saw £1,000 donated to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

And on Sunday, August 25, ‘Woolyfest’ will take place again from 2pm to 11pm with 28 stalls selling various items, nine bands including an Amy Winehouse tribute as well as face painting and hair braiding for the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landlady Donna Rebhan said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended our ‘Woolyfest’ last year and hope that as many people as possible can join us this year to hopefully raise even more funds to support this life-saving charity.

Woolyfest is taking place again later this month

“You never know when you might need the assistance of their crews, so please help us to support this deserving charity and keep their helicopters flying.”

The WNAA crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies such as cardiac arrests and accidents at home and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

Karen Hughes, community fundraising executive for Northamptonshire, said: “I would like to say thank you to The Woolcomber for holding their ‘Woolyfest’ again this year to raise vital funds to support our charity. Local pubs really are the heart of a community and we hope as many people as possible will be able to support their event again this year.

“Without support just like this from local communities and businesses we wouldn’t be able to provide pre-hospital critical care 24/7, 365 days a year.”