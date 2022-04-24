Kettering pub one of county's first to receive police safety award

The Warren, off Stamford Road, achieved the accolade after taking part in the Licensing Security & Vulnerability Initiative

A Kettering pub has become one of the first in Northamptonshire to receive a National Policing Award for Safety.

Hungry Horse pub The Warren, off Stamford Road, achieved the accolade after taking part in the Licensing Security & Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI) to improve the safety and security of its premises.

The initiative brings together all the information that licensed premises need to comply with the requirements of local police and council licensing teams, help them achieve a star-rating and gives them the opportunity to apply for accreditation and an award.

The pub’s general manager Callum King said: “The safety of our staff and customers is paramount, so I am delighted to be one of the first pubs in Northamptonshire to receive a National Policing Award for Safety.

"Schemes like the Licensing Security & Vulnerability Initiative are vital in making sure our pubs are a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Licensing SAVI covers critical issues like responsible drinking, drugs misuse, violent behaviour and safeguarding vulnerable customers through to preventing opportunist theft and improving physical security, such as lighting and CCTV.

Most measures included in Licensing SAVI can be introduced quickly and at little or no cost.

Licensing SAVI business manager Mark Morgan said: “I’m really happy that The Warren has become accredited and scored five stars – it’s great to see them taking safety, security and vulnerability so seriously and, from an LSAVI perspective, it’s great to see that the self-assessment displays its versatility and works for and recognises the efforts of food-based family venues.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “I want to see as many licensed premises as possible take the Licensing SAVI assessment, so it is great to see that The Warren is one of the first to take this step and demonstrate to its customers how seriously it takes their safety.