Kettering pub in the pink with new look

The Old Market Inn in Kettering has been painted pink

A popular Kettering town centre pub’s new look has seen its sombre grey paint replaced by vibrant pink walls and woodwork.

The Old Market Inn in Sheep Street reopened in August 2019 after a £500,000 transformation.

Now, three years on, the owners have updated the pub’s look with a bold colour scheme.

The Old Market Inn in August 2019

Davina Parkhouse, the owner of Kettering’s other pink-walled business The Bean Hive, has given it a big thumbs up.

She said: “I absolutely love it. It’s so bright and cheery. In these gloomy times the world needs more pink."

But the move has not been universally popular on social media, with some branding the colour ‘horrible’.

The work is being carried out by Barton Seagrave’s B&R Painters and Decorators, twin brothers Ben and Richard Eady.

The Old Market Inn

Ben said: “It’s nice to have something bright. It’s definitely got people talking.”