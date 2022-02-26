Kettering pub helps raise thousands of pounds for KGH and Cransley Hospice

Kettering General Hospital and Cransley Hospice have been presented with cheques for more than £1,000 thanks to a town pub's fundraising.

Earlier this month The Rising Sun in Silver Street handed over £1,710 to the hospital's Skylark children's ward, thanks to money raised through their Christmas raffle.

The cash will help support adolescents and general recreational and sensory resources for children and young people during their admission to the ward.

KGH Play Team member Claire Green is pictured with Dave Cooper, Christina Cooper, Glen Robbie and Royston Webster receiving the donation.

And the popular pub has also donated £1,100 to the town's Cransley Hospice after holding a non-stop 24-hour pool tournament, with winner Mark Swann choosing Cransley as they are close to his heart.

A spokesman for the pub said: "We would also like to thank Wayne Morgan, Glen Robbie, Fred Pearson, Mick Goodrum, Dave Cooper, and Christina Cooper who all took part and managed to last the whole 24 hours.

"Dave Cooper (manager) would like to thank the customers for all their ongoing support and to date this brings our charity raising total to approximately £6,500 in 12 months, not including the 700 easter eggs that were donated during Covid and distributed to the children's ward, Cransley Hospice and local food banks.

"I cannot thank this pub and its customers enough for everything they do and I am so very proud of everyone who helps us achieve our goals."