Kettering primary school welcomes Bishop of Peterborough to celebrate excellence award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff, pupils and governors of a Kettering church school have welcomed the Bishop of Peterborough to celebrate their success.

The Right Reverend Debbie Sellin met St Mary's School community as they marked an excellence award and their recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.

Bishop Debbie and Peter Cantley, director of education for Peterborough Diocese, were at the school to celebrate their achievement of being awarded an award for excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Broughton, chairman of St Mary’s governors, said: “The governors were delighted to welcome Bishop Debbie on her first visit to St Mary’s and to receive from her the Diocesan Award for Excellence. She saw the school in operation and experienced how we endeavour to live out our vision and calling to do everything in love.”

Bishop Debbie, Bishop of Peterborough with pupils at St Mary's School Kettering/St Mary's School Kettering

The SIAMS report said: “St Mary’s is a welcoming and highly-inclusive school. The clear Christian vision is lived out in every aspect of its life. Leaders ensure it is at the heart of all activities, creating a culture in which all can thrive.

"The school is a vibrant, attractive learning environment where love is lived out in every aspect of life. The vision is inclusive and is translated into the 31 different languages spoken in the community.

“It is expressed simply, which means it is easily understood and articulated by all. Care for individuals, the community and the wider world is the key message, underpinned by scripture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Diane Wright said: “Our school vision is 'do everything in love.' As a school we do all we can to demonstrate love to all the members of our school family. The vision is lived out in every aspect of our school life.”

Diane Wright headteacher of St Mary's School Kettering with the excellence award/St Mary's School Kettering

Bishop Debbie said: “It was a joy and a privilege to visit St Mary’s School and to present the Diocesan Excellence Award, which is well deserved.