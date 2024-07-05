Kettering primary school welcomes Bishop of Peterborough to celebrate excellence award
The Right Reverend Debbie Sellin met St Mary's School community as they marked an excellence award and their recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.
Bishop Debbie and Peter Cantley, director of education for Peterborough Diocese, were at the school to celebrate their achievement of being awarded an award for excellence.
Mark Broughton, chairman of St Mary’s governors, said: “The governors were delighted to welcome Bishop Debbie on her first visit to St Mary’s and to receive from her the Diocesan Award for Excellence. She saw the school in operation and experienced how we endeavour to live out our vision and calling to do everything in love.”
The SIAMS report said: “St Mary’s is a welcoming and highly-inclusive school. The clear Christian vision is lived out in every aspect of its life. Leaders ensure it is at the heart of all activities, creating a culture in which all can thrive.
"The school is a vibrant, attractive learning environment where love is lived out in every aspect of life. The vision is inclusive and is translated into the 31 different languages spoken in the community.
“It is expressed simply, which means it is easily understood and articulated by all. Care for individuals, the community and the wider world is the key message, underpinned by scripture.”
Headteacher Diane Wright said: “Our school vision is 'do everything in love.' As a school we do all we can to demonstrate love to all the members of our school family. The vision is lived out in every aspect of our school life.”
Bishop Debbie said: “It was a joy and a privilege to visit St Mary’s School and to present the Diocesan Excellence Award, which is well deserved.
"It is clear that the Christian ethos of the school permeates through everything that takes place and children are steeped in the school values. It is such a delight that children are being shown the love of Jesus and encouraged to share this love with others. Thank you all for making this such a special place.”
