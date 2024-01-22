Kettering primary school footballers crowned county champions after penalty drama

They will represent the county in the next round

Kettering’s Hall Meadow Primary have been crowned U11s Small Schools County Football Champions after triumphing in not one but two penalty shoot-outs.

Hall Meadow Primary School Year 5/6 pupils faced opposition from across Northamptonshire with the squad’s goalie making an ‘incredible’ save to clinch victory.

The Northants champions will now travel to the regional finals in Nottingham.

Hall Meadow School Year 5/6 boys team/Hall Meadow School

Headteacher Mrs Cassie Bodman-Knight said: “In October, the Hall Meadow Primary School Y5/6 boys football team took part in the Kettering round of the small schools football competition and came away as the winners. Along with Broughton Primary, this meant that they got the chance to represent Kettering in the next round of the event.

“Last Tuesday, on a rather chilly afternoon, the team travelled to Redwell Leisure Centre, Wellingborough to take on other small schools from around the county.

“After two wins and one loss, the boys finished the pool in second place which saw them through to the semi-finals.

"Playing the winners of the first pool meant a close game which after 10 minutes was still 0-0. Even after extra time they were still 0-0. This meant penalties!

"Showing great courage five of the boys stepped up to take penalties and Oscar, the goalie, marched confidently to the goal area. After a few nerve wracking minutes the team finished 4-3 up, our goalie having saved two penalties.”

The final saw the team play Harpole Primary, who they had lost to in the pool stage.

Mrs Cassie Bodman-Knight said: ”After a rousing team talk, the team were off again. Just to really test the nerves of all, the score at full time and after extra time was once again 0-0.

“The boys faced penalties once more. After four penalties, the score was four all. It came down to the last kick of the game and it was down to the goalie who made an incredible save to make it 5-4 to Hall Meadow Primary.