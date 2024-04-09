Kettering primary school community's generosity sees home and away kits sponsored for football and rugby teams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering headteacher says he has been taken aback by the response to a speculative letter he sent out to find kit sponsors for his school’s sports teams.

Back in January, Hayfield Cross Primary School headteacher Richard Albert reached out to members of the school community in the hope of kitting out teams participating in inter-school events.

In return, sponsors would have an advert or their company logo on the front of the shirts, next to an embroidered school crest.

Pupils in their new kits/ Hayfield Cross Primary School

Mr Albert hoped that he might receive a few interested responses, perhaps enough for a home and away strip, but he was completely amazed when offer after offer came in.

He said: “We sent out the sponsorship opportunity letter in the early afternoon and by the time the school day had ended, I already had two interested companies.

"Over the next few days, offers kept coming in and we have been able to buy home and away kits for the three different phases of children – KS1, Lower KS2 and Upper KS2.

"We also had a specific set of rugby kits donated to the school and some padded raincoats for when the children take part in activities in the autumn and winter.

All weather coats for pupils have been sponsored/Hayfield Cross Primary School

"To say I was taken aback by the generosity would not be an exaggeration and it just shows what a fantastic, special community we have here at Hayfield Cross.

"We are incredibly grateful to all who express an interest in supporting us in this venture and many other ways.

"The children have already started to wear these kits at local sporting events, and it is our intention that every child will get to represent the school wearing these kits during their time in our school.

“We always look to provide enrichment opportunities for our children, and we have seen first-hand how proud they are when they pull on the new kit and participate and compete on behalf of the school."

The sponsored kits have been provided by a variety of businesses connected to Hayfield Cross.

Home renovation company Dida G & C was more than happy to step forward and supply the school with the all-weather coats.

Kayleigh Merrill-Tullett, office manager at Kettering Storage Solutions Ltd, said: "We have been looking for a sponsorship opportunity and so it is a privilege to be able to contribute to Hayfield Cross as our local school which both my two boys attend.”

Matt Fox, director of Elite Surfacing, said: “Knowing all that Hayfield offers and provides for the children, we couldn’t turn down the opportunity of sponsoring the team kits to further support our local schooling community. We firmly believe participation in team sports and activities help children to thrive, boosting their confidence, mental and physical development, social skills and resilience to name just a few of the benefits."

Snap-on tools franchisee Robin Smith was more than happy to help his daughter’s school with sports kits.

He said: “I am a firm believer that we should encourage children to be as active as possible.”