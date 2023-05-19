Kettering primary school community celebrates Gold Travel Award with walking bus

Pupils, staff and parents have marked being awarded a top school travel award with a celebratory golden walk to school for a special presentation assembly.

Grange Primary Academy were joined by new mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green, All Saints) to highlight Walk to School Week and the Road Peace Challenge – two national initiatives.

After taking the walking bus to school, the mayor presented the Modeshift STARS Gold school travel award to headteacher Chris Latimer.

Grange Primary Academy pupils walk to school with the Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz

Cllr Fedorowcyz said: “Walking to school and initiatives like the walking bus help promote regular physical activity, reduce traffic congestion and contribute to preserving our environment and it is wonderful to see the school leading on this.”

Grange Primary Academy have teamed up with social enterprise Brightwayz who promote healthy habits, road safety awareness, and environmental sustainability among young students in Kettering.

The school’s long-term commitment to safe travel has earnt them the Department for Transport-backed Modeshift STARS Gold Award.

Northamptonshire Police has been holding other Road Peace Challenge events with different themes to raise awareness of the impact of road collisions within the county.

Alison Holland, Brightwayz founder, said: “Grange Primary Academy are an excellent example of a school which has really committed to helping their pupils to have good, safe travel habits. It’s wonderful that this celebration of their achievements can be shared with our new mayor Cllr Fedorowycz and PC Bunkall who is leading on the police road awareness campaign.”

Events they have held which helped lead to the award included the very popular school play street last year when an official road closure enabled pupils to cycle and play safely outside the school for two hours.

Ms Holland added: “In an era where concerns over children's physical activity levels and environmental pollution are growing, initiatives such as the walking bus are more important than ever.

"The walking bus is an initiative that encourages children to walk to school together under adult supervision. The short, brisk walk not only offered an enjoyable start to the school day but also highlighted the importance of physical activity and a sustainable lifestyle.”

For more information on how to set up a walking bus, visit www.brightkidz.co.uk/initiatives/walking-to-school/formal-walking-bus/.

