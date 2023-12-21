Kettering primary school children donate Christmas goodies to foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children, staff and parents at Hayfield Cross CofE School have used the run-up to Christmas to club together to help people in need in the Kettering area.

The school’s parents’ group Team Orange Parents (TOPS) – named after the school uniform colour – contacted Kettering Foodbank for a ‘shopping list’.

A reverse advent calendar was then created where parents and the Hayfield Cross community were invited to donate specific items on certain days in the run-up to the end of term.

Headteacher Richard Albert said: “Christmas is a time of giving and family celebrations and the parents group at Hayfield Cross Church of England School wanted to help those most in need in the local area. We collected canned vegetables, long-life milk, tea and coffee, sugar and much more.”

In the last week of term, Alice and Christina from TOPS, the 'Legends' group of pupils and members of staff dropped off their generous donations to the foodbank in Market Street, Kettering.

Mr Albert added: “The volunteers were delighted and sent heartful thanks to the school community. Whilst they were, the children learnt about the fabulous work that goes on in the foodbank and also found out that whilst Christmas donations are wonderful, unfortunately help is needed all year round.”