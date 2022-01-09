Kettering primary pupils' play area treated to mud kitchen makeover

Pupils at a Kettering primary school have had their outdoor learning space transformed with a mud kitchen, vegetable patch and fire pit.

Hayfield Cross Church of England School were gifted the playground makeover by a team from housebuilders Bellway, who are working on the nearby Hanwood Park development.

As well as the three new learning zones, Bellway also created a garden area with turf and hedging and installed a feature gravel walkway to provide access to the mud kitchen.

Bellway site manager Steve Beck and reception class teacher Kelly Rose with pupils at Hayfield Cross Church of England School’s new mud kitchen

Kelly Rose, reception class teacher at Hayfield Cross, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Bellway, and are extremely grateful that the local builders have chosen to support our community by providing us with a fantastic outdoor learning resource.

“As a school we are thrilled that we can enrich our curriculum by offering children opportunities for physical activity, freedom and movement and promoting a sense of wellbeing. Children across the whole school are really excited to use this outdoor learning space as part of their curriculum.”

The school, which opened its doors in 2015, is part of the East Kettering Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) which is creating a new neighbourhood of about 5,500 new homes at the south-eastern edge of the town.

Bellway is building 167 homes at Hanwood Park, which is located at the western edge of the wider scheme.

Luke Southgate, sales director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Hanwood Park is not just a development of new homes, but is an integral part of the new community which is taking root on the eastern edge of Kettering.

“Hayfield Cross Church of England School is a focal point of this growing community, and it has been wonderful to work alongside them on this exciting project.

“I’d like to commend our site manager Steve Beck and his team for their hard work in carrying out the transformation and creating this impressive outdoor learning space for the pupils.”

