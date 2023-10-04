News you can trust since 1897
Kettering primary celebrates ongoing science success with award

Grange Primary Academy has been reaccredited with the Primary Science Quality Mark
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:36 BST
Grange Primary Academy has been re-accredited with the Primary Science Quality Mark.
Grange Primary Academy has been re-accredited with the Primary Science Quality Mark.

A Kettering primary school is among 425 schools across the country given a special award this month to mark their commitment to science.

Grange Primary Academy has gained reaccreditation in the national Primary Science Quality Mark, following its initial success in achieving the award in 2018.

PSMQs are awarded to nursery, infant, junior, primary, middle, international and special schools to celebrate their commitment to excellence in science leadership, teaching and learning.

PSQM is a comprehensive evidence-based professional development programme that develops science leadership, ensuring teachers have the knowledge, capability and support they need to transform science education and shape future generations.

Headteacher Chris Latimer said: “The school has worked really hard since were first awarded our PSQM in 2018 to improve the quality of our science provision for all of our children, from those in nursery, through to Year 6. Our science lead Mrs Robinson has worked really hard to raise the profile of science for all children, not only through an engaging and challenging curriculum but also through extra-curricular experiences theme days.”

PSQM is led by the University of Hertfordshire. Co-director Helen Sizer said: "By enabling effective science leadership, PSQM is powering the potential of all children to see the relevance and importance of science in their lives, now and in the future. Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science leadership, teaching and learning and the profile and quality of science in each accredited school is very high.

"Science subject leaders, their colleagues, headteachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”

