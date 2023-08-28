A Kettering powerlifter who only took to the sport in lockdown is set to compete for Team GB at an international event.

Harriet Waite received her Team GB singlet in the post and said that it was the proudest moment of her life.

The 22-year-old will take on the best in the world at the Junior World Powerlifting Championships in Romania next week.

Harriet Waite from Kettering will compete for Team GB in Romania

Harriet, who works for as a support worker for children in respite care, said the championship is going to be the best yet and representing Team GB on the world stage on September 2 is a ‘dream come true’.

She said: “Wearing the GB singlet has been something I’ve set my goal on ever since becoming a powerlifter. When it was delivered to my house, I was so overwhelmed opening the package.

“I am feeling really good. I’ve got my last heavy lifts this weekend, then I’m backing off on the weights and cruising into the competition, making sure my recovery is on top form and that I get enough sleep."

Harriet has recently moved up a weight class and has been using a new nourishing diet to keep her fuelled for training.

She said: “The mental preparation has been a lot harder. The world championships is the biggest stage you can be on, so I’m making sure all my lifts are up to competition standard.”

Harriet, who works for Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, only started powerlifting during lockdown in 2020 but has already amassed an impressive trophy haul.

In April 2023, she became British Junior Champion, just months after lifting her way to a silver medal at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships, in New Zealand, in the under 23s category.

Harriet will be flying out to Romania with fellow Team GB competitors and will be joined by her parents who are coming to watch. She’ll also be supported by her colleagues back home.

The championships will be broadcast across the world on the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) YouTube channel.

Not only did Harriet become British champion earlier this year, she also smashed the British record at the same time, squatting an incredible 201kg and beating her nearest rival by a whopping 43.5kg. She also benched 90kg, increasing her personal best by 12.5kg, and deadlifted 190kg, smashing her personal best by 10kg.

She added: “Powerlifting is a sport where one big thing is weighed out on lots of different things. Everything in the little chain needs to click together to create the end project. I am excited to go and compete against the best in the world, but I am most excited about competing against myself and beating personal bests. My work colleagues have all been really supportive in keeping me focused and motivated for training, whether before or after work.”

Following the Junior World Powerlifting Championships in Romania, Harriet’s next big event will be the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in the middle of October.