Kettering Poundland confirmed on closure list as company restructures

Poundland has confirmed that one of its Kettering stores is on its latest closure list as the company restructures.

The town centre branch located in the Newlands Centre will close to customers on Sunday, August 31.

Staff in the mall site were told in June of the closure with the public announcement today (August 1).

A spokesman for Poundland said: “Poundland has confirmed the locations of a further 12 stores that will close under its restructuring and recovery plan designed to return the business to growth.

“Colleagues at these locations earmarked for closure under the recovery plan were informed of their store’s status in June and Poundland has this week completed briefing colleagues on a specific closing date for a further 12 sites.

UK stores closing to customers on August 31, 2025 are Blackburn, Cookstown, Erdington, Kimberley, Horsham, Hull Holderness, Irvine, Kettering, Omagh, Shepherds Bush, Southport and Taunton

In July, Poundland confirmed the closure of 37 stores as part of its recovery plans also closing in August.

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said: “When a store nearby closes, we understand how disappointing that is for customers, but nevertheless look forward to welcoming them to another Poundland store in the future.

“Work is underway to with colleagues through a formal consultation process in stores scheduled to close, exploring any suitable alternative roles.”

The restructuring and recovery is intended to ‘refocus’ the business after an extended period of ‘under-performance’.

A total of 68 stores will shut alongside other closures linked to lease expirations, reducing their network of approximately 800 stores by about 150.

The court-sanctioned restructuring and recovery process that Poundland launched in June applies to creditors in the UK.

It is believed Poundland’s Stanier Retail Park in Northfield Avenue Kettering will remain open.

The shop is being advertised for rent at £65,000 per annum exclusive of VAT.

Go to https://www.fhp.co.uk/properties/unit-1-31-32-the-mall-newlands-shopping-centre for details.