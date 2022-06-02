Kettering Post Office date for pop-up energy debt advice support

People struggling with gas and electricity bills have been invited to pop into Kettering’s Post Office to access two free in-person pop-up help sessions.

Members of the community who are concerned about the affects of energy debt have been urged to access the scheme that will see British Gas and Post Office unite to provide support.

Community Law members will be on hand on June 14 and 15 between 12pm to 4pm to provide free support and guidance at the Lower Street branch.

Nick Read, Post Office chief executive, said: “Post Offices are at the heart of every community. We know from what Postmasters tell us that there are people really struggling out there to pay their bills and they’re seeing customers come through their door for the first time asking what support is available for bill payments.

"We’re proud to be partnering with British Gas on such an important initiative. We’ll be closely monitoring how helpful people find these new pop-up support centres and encourage anyone who lives close to one and is struggling, to attend a free, private consultation at our branch.”

As the cost of living crisis deepens, more people are experiencing financial difficulty for the first time.

Many people worried about money may not know where to turn, or how to take the first step in understanding what support is available. Energy debt advisors will be providing confidential, face-to-face sessions to anyone in the community seeking either financial or practical advice.

Research shows that 40 per cent of adults will struggle to pay their next bill and of those, over a third will suffer in silence. The ‘Stop the Silence Pop-Ups' will offer practical and financial advice.

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust chief executive, said: “The trust’s mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and being visible in more local, familiar places like Post Office enables us to reach even more people; especially as you don’t have to be British Gas customer to access the help and support offered at these pop ups, or from the trust itself.”