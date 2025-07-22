Kettering post office branch to close for refurbishment

A Kettering post office branch will close for about three weeks for refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cedar Road Post Office will be temporarily closed from Friday, August 15 at 7pm for a refit of the premises.

It is envisaged that the work will take approximately three weeks to complete, following which the service is due to re-open on Wednesday, September 10 at 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Bayley, Post Office area change manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

Cedar Road Post Office will be short-term temporarily closed/Google

During the interim, alternative branches will include:

Edmund Street Post Office, Premier, 242 Mill Road, Kettering, NN16 0RW – offers the same services, with the addition of Vehicle Tax.

Kettering Post Office, 17 Lower Street, Kettering, N16 8AA – offers similar services, with the addition of Vehicle Tax, passport check and send, a comprehensive range of travel money and on demand travel insurance.

St Stephens Post Office, Budgens, 11 St Stephens Road, Kettering, NN15 5DS – offers similar services, with the addition of Vehicle Tax, passport check and send, a comprehensive range of travel money and on demand travel insurance.