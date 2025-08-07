Kettering post office branch refurbishment plan fails to deliver

A Kettering post office branch earmarked for a spruce-up will no longer close for refurbishment.

Cedar Road Post Office was due to temporarily close from Friday, August 15 for a refit of the premises.

But the three-week work has been cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “The planned refurbishment of Cedar Road Post Office is not proceeding, therefore, the branch will not be short term temp closed as previously advised.”

Cedar Road Post Office Kettering/Google

There are four Post Office branches in Kettering – Kettering main Post Office in Lower Street, Edmund Street Premier stores, St Stephens Road Post Office Budgens and Cedar Road – as well as Barton Seagrave Post Office in St Botolph’s Road.