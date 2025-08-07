Kettering post office branch refurbishment plan fails to deliver
Cedar Road Post Office was due to temporarily close from Friday, August 15 for a refit of the premises.
But the three-week work has been cancelled.
A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “The planned refurbishment of Cedar Road Post Office is not proceeding, therefore, the branch will not be short term temp closed as previously advised.”
There are four Post Office branches in Kettering – Kettering main Post Office in Lower Street, Edmund Street Premier stores, St Stephens Road Post Office Budgens and Cedar Road – as well as Barton Seagrave Post Office in St Botolph’s Road.
