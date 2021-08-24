Kettering post deliveries face delays due to 'Covid related absences'
Postal deliveries have been disrupted
Kettering residents may have to wait for postal deliveries as some services have been disrupted due to Royal Mail staff having to self-isolate.
Some people took to social media to say that their town centre round deliveries had not appeared for a week, and that important documents were yet to arrive through their doors.
The Royal Mail say despite Covid-related absences they have been trying to maintain regular deliveries of post, albeit every two days.
A Royal Mail spokesman said: “The health and safety of our colleagues and our customers is our number one priority. In a limited number of areas, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to Covid related absences.
"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. If resourcing issues, associated self-isolation and safety measures prevent this, we’ll deliver at least every other day.
"It’s only in extreme cases - where offices are severely affected by absence levels - that this may not be possible."
One customer said that they had not received post for over a week in the Northfield area of Kettering with complaints from customers on the Grange estate and the north of Kettering.