Kettering pop culture shop Kitsch Mitch back in The Yards with free arcade games, movies and gifts galore

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 19th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kettering pop culture shop Kitsch Mitch has returned to the The Yards – and it’s bigger and better.

The shop specialising in quirky gifts has re-opened in a large barn in the Market Street shopping complex where she first opened a shop.

And owner Michelle Robertson – known as Mitch – is happy to be back with her new partner Mark Ramsey bringing the business back to the ‘high street’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “It’s good to be back at The Yards, that was always the plan. We have a lounge for relaxing and three free arcade games.

L-r Mark Ramsey and Michelle Robertson in Kitsch Mitch/National WorldL-r Mark Ramsey and Michelle Robertson in Kitsch Mitch/National World
L-r Mark Ramsey and Michelle Robertson in Kitsch Mitch/National World

"We have big plans for the place and we are here to stay.”

As well as an eclectic mix of pop culture products, Kitsch Mitch will be hosting movie nights.

She said: "We are open Tuesday to Saturday but later on a Thursday for movie night.”

The shop stocks ‘funky and fun’ retro items referencing pop culture and alternative art chosen by Mitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Michelle Robertson of Kitsch Mitch/National WorldMichelle Robertson of Kitsch Mitch/National World
Michelle Robertson of Kitsch Mitch/National World

Mark said: “We don’t have customers, we have friends who buy things occasionally.”

Mitch added: “They are overjoyed that we are back. The response has been amazing. We have been missed.”

Kitsch Mitch is in The Yards in Market Street, Kettering.

Related topics:Kettering

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice