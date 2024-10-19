Kettering pop culture shop Kitsch Mitch back in The Yards with free arcade games, movies and gifts galore
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The shop specialising in quirky gifts has re-opened in a large barn in the Market Street shopping complex where she first opened a shop.
And owner Michelle Robertson – known as Mitch – is happy to be back with her new partner Mark Ramsey bringing the business back to the ‘high street’.
She said: “It’s good to be back at The Yards, that was always the plan. We have a lounge for relaxing and three free arcade games.
"We have big plans for the place and we are here to stay.”
As well as an eclectic mix of pop culture products, Kitsch Mitch will be hosting movie nights.
She said: "We are open Tuesday to Saturday but later on a Thursday for movie night.”
The shop stocks ‘funky and fun’ retro items referencing pop culture and alternative art chosen by Mitch.
Mark said: “We don’t have customers, we have friends who buy things occasionally.”
Mitch added: “They are overjoyed that we are back. The response has been amazing. We have been missed.”
Kitsch Mitch is in The Yards in Market Street, Kettering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.