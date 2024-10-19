Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kettering pop culture shop Kitsch Mitch has returned to the The Yards – and it’s bigger and better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop specialising in quirky gifts has re-opened in a large barn in the Market Street shopping complex where she first opened a shop.

And owner Michelle Robertson – known as Mitch – is happy to be back with her new partner Mark Ramsey bringing the business back to the ‘high street’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s good to be back at The Yards, that was always the plan. We have a lounge for relaxing and three free arcade games.

L-r Mark Ramsey and Michelle Robertson in Kitsch Mitch/National World

"We have big plans for the place and we are here to stay.”

As well as an eclectic mix of pop culture products, Kitsch Mitch will be hosting movie nights.

She said: "We are open Tuesday to Saturday but later on a Thursday for movie night.”

The shop stocks ‘funky and fun’ retro items referencing pop culture and alternative art chosen by Mitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Robertson of Kitsch Mitch/National World

Mark said: “We don’t have customers, we have friends who buy things occasionally.”

Mitch added: “They are overjoyed that we are back. The response has been amazing. We have been missed.”

Kitsch Mitch is in The Yards in Market Street, Kettering.