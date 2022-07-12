Kettering Pleasure Park Community Festival returns

After a successful debut last summer, Kettering’s Pleasure Park Community Festival will return on Saturday, July 16 to the Pleasure Park in Park Road.

Live music, stalls including nature crafts, outdoor games, a bake sale and a raffle will be among the attractions at the event that runs from 12pm to 4pm.

Food vendors include Pizzas and Donuts from Bedford and Sisters Food serving vegan Indian food. Strawberries and cream will also be available at nearby All Saints Church.

The Pleasure Park Community Festival returns for 2022

Organised by musician Tom Siddington, Save Weekley Hall Wood volunteers and supported by local Green Party councillors, Dez Dell and Emily Fedorowycz, the festival is being held in aid of the Save Weekley Hall Wood campaign.

Tom, who will perform as Tom Oi!, said: “Residents and supporters deserve this festival for all the support that they've given Weekley Hall Wood. It's a pleasure to put this together for the people of Kettering. We can't wait to see you there.”

There will be live music on the bandstand, with performances from Stevie Jones, Alex Gardner, Jacob Brathwaite, Tom Oi!, Chidren of the Quorn, Loz Anstey and the Electric Chickens.

Stalls will be a mix of local organisations such as the Green Patch with crafts and family fun, Brightwayz with cycle safety and maintenance, the council grounds team with wood crafts, Northamptonshire Badger Group with badger fun and information, and entertainment including the Save Weekley Hall Wood human fruit machine and whack a rat.

Stalls offering dried flowers, handmade jewellery and crafts, gifts, prints and board games will also be there.

Councillor Dez Dell said: “After the success of last year’s festival with more than 400 people in attendance, I’m so glad to see it returning even bigger this year. Save Weekley Hall Wood is a cause very close to my heart so I’m hoping people will come out in support and have a very jolly time to boot.”