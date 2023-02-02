Members of a Kettering arts group for young people and adults with additional needs have taken to the airwaves with a new podcast.

The brainchild of Picture the Difference (PtD)’s Henry Harwood and co-host Luke Flynn, the 'A Different Space' broadcasts will also debut a radio play.

Using skills of other PtD participants, Henry has produced the podcasts and the two-part fantasy drama In Your Dreams.

Max Champion's artwork for their A Different Space podcast Luke, Niall and Henry

The podcast will see Henry, Luke and Niall Coniff chat to members of PtD to highlight how they live with their differences.

Henry said: “It’s about our experiences living with differences – we are a neuro-diverse community. There will be funny observations and we will talk about our interests.”

The trio wanted to give the podcast a go after Henry linked-up with true crime podcast fan Luke Flynn. Joined by newcomer Niall Conniff they admit they might be ‘waffly’ but it will reflect their lives.

Adding to the pod is a play that was conceived during lockdown after the stage version was scrapped due to restrictions.

Picture the Difference podcast and radio play l-r Luke Flynn, Niall Conniff and Henry Harwood

A dozen actors star in the drama with all the characters, sound effects and music performed and created by PtD members. Taking seven months to record Henry has edited it down to a 120-minute work from the PtD base at the William Knibb Centre.

The story follows a young man named David and his friend Sophie as they journey into a mystical and mysterious world.

Founder and creative director at Picture the Difference Zoe Martin said: “It’s quite an achievement. Luke, Niall and Henry are brilliant at interviewing with fun banter, creating mock adverts and editing the episodes. They've managed everything, from start to finish, with only light-touch advice and a Q&A Zoom meeting with a London-based podcast studio manager.

“What I’m excited about is these three and loads of others are arts leaders. They are learning skills and teaching others to run their own independently-produced projects – it’s phenomenal.”

Henry Harwood - playwright

'In Your Dreams', launches on Friday, February 3 on the new podcast, A Different Space.

To listen go to https://anchor.fm/picthediff/episodes/A-Different-Space---Forum-Interviews-e1u04p3