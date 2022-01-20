Kettering pensioner's delivery disaster leads to flood of complaints

A Kettering pensioner who was left with eight-weeks worth of laundry after the washing machine she ordered was dropped on delivery is celebrating after the company came clean.

Great-grandmother Joy Regan had moved from her home in Wellingborough to a new bungalow in a sheltered housing complex just before Christmas 2021.

The 92-year-old had been waiting for a delivery from Curry's of a washing machine and was delighted when they arrived - but was less than impressed by the flood that that occurred when it was finally plumbed in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Regan has now been able to do her washing

She was further frustrated by the initial response to her complaint that the problem lay with the delivery, not the manufacturer of the washing machine.

Mrs Regan said: "They were unloading and they were on a slope so the loading board was tipped. I heard it [the washing machine] fall on the ground and I looked out. I could see a big package on the floor. The men were standing either end of it and looking at it. I thought they would say something."

The delivery men brought the washing machine and a cooker into the house and quickly slotted the items into the spaces in the kitchen, leaving shortly afterwards.

It wasn't until a few days later when her handyman came to fit the washing machine that any damage come to light.

Joy Regan's washing machine has now been replaced

She said: "They hadn't taken the metal bolts off the back, to stop the drum going round. My workman discovered that the bolts were bent, He had a hell of a job getting them off.

"When he tested the machine it leaked all over the floor. Up until that point I had been quite impressed."

Two large pieces of plastic were also deposited on the kitchen floor and Mrs Regan got straight on the phone to Curry's.

She spent the equivalent of three-and-a-half days ringing them and was told that it was a manufacturing problem.

Mr Regan said: "I expected more from Curry's. I paid for a washing machine and they said I had to take it up with the manufacturer, but they dropped it.

"What I don't like is people who don't come out and be honest. People are not nice to elderly people any more. It's very frustrating."

The Northants Telegraph contacted Curry's on Mrs Regan's behalf.

A spokesman for Curry's said: "We are very sorry that Ms Regan didn’t receive the level of service we expect of ourselves.

"We’ve apologised, exchanged, and installed a new washing machine free of charge. Ms Regan is happy with the outcome.”