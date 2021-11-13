Kettering pedestrian involved in serious collision with blue Subaru Impreza

The incident took place on Friday evening (November 14)

By Alison Bagley
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 8:57 am
Updated Saturday, 13th November 2021, 9:00 am

A pedestrian has been treated by paramedics at the scene of a collision in Deeble Road in Kettering last night (Friday, November 12).

The 'serious' collision involving a blue Subaru Impreza and a pedestrian took place just after 6.35pm.

Emergency services attended the scene with the road being closed to through traffic.

Northants Police Serious Collision Investigation Team

Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit tweeted a witness appeal for people who saw the incident or with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

It said: "Witness appeal following a serious collision at approximately 18:35 hours Friday, November 12, 2021 on Deeble Road, Kettering.

"The collision involved a pedestrian and a blue Subaru Impreza."

Anyone witnessed or has any dashcam or CCTV footage has been asked to call Drivewatch on 0800174615 quoting incident number 432.

