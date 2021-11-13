Kettering pedestrian involved in serious collision with blue Subaru Impreza
The incident took place on Friday evening (November 14)
A pedestrian has been treated by paramedics at the scene of a collision in Deeble Road in Kettering last night (Friday, November 12).
The 'serious' collision involving a blue Subaru Impreza and a pedestrian took place just after 6.35pm.
Emergency services attended the scene with the road being closed to through traffic.
Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit tweeted a witness appeal for people who saw the incident or with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
It said: "Witness appeal following a serious collision at approximately 18:35 hours Friday, November 12, 2021 on Deeble Road, Kettering.
"The collision involved a pedestrian and a blue Subaru Impreza."
Anyone witnessed or has any dashcam or CCTV footage has been asked to call Drivewatch on 0800174615 quoting incident number 432.