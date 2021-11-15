Kettering pedestrian in his 70s seriously injured in Deeble Road collision

A Kettering pedestrian involved in a collision at a busy junction has been treated for his serious injuries at a specialist trauma unit.

After the incident involving blue Subura Impreza, the man in his 70s was treated by paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

The collision took place in Deeble Road between the junctions with St John’s Road and Churchill Way at 6.30pm on Friday (November 12).

The incident took place in Deeble Road

Emergency services attended the scene with the road being closed to through traffic.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 432 of 12/11/21."