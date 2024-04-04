Kettering pedestrian crossing times to be shortened to improve safety

36 crossings will be altered
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th Apr 2024, 13:19 BST
Kettering pedestrians will have shorter times to wait to cross the road when using 36 pedestrian lights in the town following a review of timings of pelican crossings.

Shorter waits for the ‘green man’ have been introduced as part of the council’s active travel plans to increase the use of crossings and improve safety for pedestrians.

After North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) reviewed the timings and operation of pedestrian crossings in Kettering – the 36 crossings will now operate on average 20 per cent more quickly.

Kettering pedestrian crossing/National WorldKettering pedestrian crossing/National World
Kettering pedestrian crossing/National World

NNC says drivers should see ‘minimal difference’ to their journey times but pedestrians’ waits will be reduced.

Cllr Matt Binley, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “By making changes, reducing the amount of time pedestrians have to wait before the lights change and they can cross the road, we are looking to encourage everyone to use the formal, designated crossing points more, which will in turn hopefully improve road safety levels.

“A lot of work has been completed by officers to look at the previous timings of the crossings and a review will continue to take place to analyse the impact of the changes.”

NNC is trialling the changes in the Kettering area and will be reviewing the impact of changes, before considering whether to look at pedestrian crossings across the wider area.

Pedestrian crossing at Sheep Street close to Bowling Green Road/National WorldPedestrian crossing at Sheep Street close to Bowling Green Road/National World
Pedestrian crossing at Sheep Street close to Bowling Green Road/National World

Jason Smithers, NNC leader, said: “As a council, we are always looking at ways we can encourage active travel and this project is part of a wider focus on cycling and walking infrastructure across North Northamptonshire, all designed to help people get out and about, living healthier lifestyles.”

