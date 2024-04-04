Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kettering pedestrians will have shorter times to wait to cross the road when using 36 pedestrian lights in the town following a review of timings of pelican crossings.

Shorter waits for the ‘green man’ have been introduced as part of the council’s active travel plans to increase the use of crossings and improve safety for pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) reviewed the timings and operation of pedestrian crossings in Kettering – the 36 crossings will now operate on average 20 per cent more quickly.

Kettering pedestrian crossing/National World

NNC says drivers should see ‘minimal difference’ to their journey times but pedestrians’ waits will be reduced.

Cllr Matt Binley, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “By making changes, reducing the amount of time pedestrians have to wait before the lights change and they can cross the road, we are looking to encourage everyone to use the formal, designated crossing points more, which will in turn hopefully improve road safety levels.

“A lot of work has been completed by officers to look at the previous timings of the crossings and a review will continue to take place to analyse the impact of the changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNC is trialling the changes in the Kettering area and will be reviewing the impact of changes, before considering whether to look at pedestrian crossings across the wider area.

Pedestrian crossing at Sheep Street close to Bowling Green Road/National World