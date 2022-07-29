Kettering partyware and balloon shop owners deflated as they prepare to close

Sue and Michelle Pettit

An independent Kettering shop which has provided balloons and decorations for thousands of parties is preparing to close its doors.

Time 2 Celebrate, which is owned by the mother and daughter duo of Sue and Michelle Pettit, opened almost 15 years ago and is currently in Regent Street.

But having faced a decline in shoppers coming into Kettering, Covid lockdowns and now the cost-of-living crisis they’ve decided it’s no longer sustainable to stay open and will close on August 20.

Michelle said: “Kettering is not an affluent town and with the cost of living as it is people are thinking about what to spend their money on.

"The last few months have just been really quiet. It’s got to the point where we can’t carry on standing here with an empty shop.”

The shop first opened in Market Street Mews before moving to Horsemarket and then their current home four years ago. They design balloon displays and offer tableware, partyware and wedding accessories, helping people across the county who are celebrating special occasions or hosting a school prom.

Michelle said they noticed footfall slow down a little bit when Rushden Lakes opened, before Kettering took another blow when M&S closed.

Sue said the rise in online shopping made it even harder – with people telling them they’ve found items online instead or only coming in when their Amazon parcel didn’t arrive in time.

She said: “It’s impossible to compete. We have got quite a few loyal customers but there’s just not enough of them.”

Time 2 Celebrate set up an online shop of their own during the Covid lockdown and ran a click-and-collect service, but noticed more and more people attempting to make their own decorations and balloon displays.

And with footfall at just a fraction of what it once was they’re now closing their doors with Michelle taking up a new career and Sue retiring.

Michelle: “It’s definitely the end of an era. We built this up from nothing and we’re sad to see it go.”

The store has a sale on until they close and the online shop will continue to sell items while stocks last.