Kettering park outdoor gym user sexually assaulted by man in 20s
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the sexual assault in Rockingham Road Pleasure Park on the equipment near Park View, Kettering.
The incident happened on Wednesday, June 18, between 11.45am and 12.45pm, when the man sexually assaulted the woman.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The suspect is described as a white man, aged 20-23, about 5ft 5in, of a slim build, with blonde hair and wearing a cap, a long-sleeved grey shirt with a darker grey squared pattern, and light blue jeans.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000355437 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”