Kettering pantomime launch sees more than 200 families getting a taste of the 'magic' for this year’s spectacular production of Cinderella

The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering opened its doors on Saturday (September 6) to launch this year’s highly anticipated pantomime, Cinderella.

More than 200 families flocked to the theatre for a free community event, filled with fun, laughter and a first taste of this year’s spectacular festive production.

The day featured a special on-stage presentation where the full cast of Cinderella was introduced, delighting audiences with lively performances and sneak previews from the show.

Families also enjoyed a host of free activities, including dance with Cinderella, storytime with Fairy Godmother, a traditional Punch & Judy show, circus skills with Buttons and much more.

Daniel Bell, director and producer of Cinderella, said: “It is a fantastic way to launch the pantomime and spread the word that this year’s panto, made for Kettering audiences, is going to be our most spectacular yet.”

Ashleigh Hallam, theatre manager at The Lighthouse Theatre, added: “It was wonderful to see so many families come through our doors, many

experiencing the theatre for the very first time.

"The Lighthouse Theatre is right here on the community’s doorstep and events like this show just how important theatre is in bringing families together, inspiring young people and creating magical memories.”

This year’s Cinderella boasts a star-studded cast, including much-loved family comedian Rollo as Buttons, local professional performer Jessie Waterfield as Fairy Godmother, Michael Loftus as Ugly Sister, Daniel Breakwell as Prince Charming and Jon-Scott Clark as Dandini.

Returning favourites include Maisie Asbury as Cinderella and Dominic Mattos as an Ugly Sister.

Adding to the excitement, more than 100 local young people auditioned for the chance to perform alongside the professional cast, bringing even more community spirit to the stage.

With tickets already selling faster than ever, families are urged to book early for what promises to be Kettering’s most magical pantomime yet.

Tickets are on sale now at lighthousetheatre.co.uk or via the Box Office on 01536 414141.