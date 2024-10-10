Kettering painting project expanded to bring colour to town centre street in celebration of Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kettering comedy nights and creative endeavours will be celebrated in newly-commissioned art works at a busy town junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decoration of two more BT Openreach electrical boxes is under way as part of the Kettering Street Art project this time in Rockingham Road to celebrate Kettering Arts Centre.

So far seven street sites have been painted across the town with work due to start today (Thursday) to transform the street furniture into mini works of art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cranford artist Gary Kennedy has been commissioned to use his traditional signwriting skills in a design on the theme of Stand Up to reflect the creative events at the Arts Centre.

Gary Kennedy has been commissioned to transform two BT Openreach boxes in Kettering as part of the Kettering Street Art Project/National World/Kettering Street Art Project

He said: “I was so pleased to be asked to contribute to this worthy and necessary project. Like many towns around the UK, Kettering has had its fair share of shop closures and underfunding in recent years and hopefully the addition of bold street art around the town can only help to lift spirits and in the case of the Stand Up box, maybe raise questions too.

“As with the ‘broken windows theory’ if an area is left uncared for, it may soon invite other anti-social crimes to the area – by showing that we not only care for our lovely town but actively want to make a positive change, this soon may help bring about that change.”

Kettering Arts Centre has sponsored Kettering Street Art project artworks that are located opposite the centre in St Andrew’s Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Tom Houston, manager of Kettering Arts Centre, said: “We are so pleased we could be a part of Kettering Street Art’s brilliant vision. Gary’s artwork really clicked with our values as an arts centre – empowering local artists, inspiring art in the community and using art to help make the world a better place. Somehow Gary has managed to combine all three into this one project.”

Masefield Road Kettering Street Art Project/National World/

The phrase ‘Stand Up’ will be expertly painted onto one of the boxes, both as a nod to the famous comedy nights held at the Arts Centre, but also as a rallying call to the people of Kettering – to stand up and help improve our local area.

Paints for the project have been provided by Telford Way-based PaintWell Kettering. With the undercoat – one in pink, the other blue – now complete, Gary hopes to finish the project in one day.

He said: “At the moment it looks like a gender reveal! One is going to be enamel and the other water based so I need a dry day. I’m looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Street Art have been on a ‘mission’ to bring art to the streets this year, with BT boxes being brought to life in several locations, including Wood Street, Masefield Road, Oaktree Court, Lower Street and Horsemarket.

Kettering Street Art Project/National World/Kettering Street Art Project

Before starting the project permissions were ‘meticulously’ sought – another 11 boxes have permission to be used – but can only be painted following strict guidelines.

Co-ordinator Sally Leach said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant to partner with the Arts Centre on these two boxes. The programme of events they bring to our community is a real asset for Kettering, and I love that Gary has reflected this in his vibrant artwork.”

Contact the project via @ketteringstreetart.