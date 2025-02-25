Kettering paedophile jailed for sexually abusing two children - he boasted online about his offences

A paedophile who sexually abused two children and boasted online about his offending has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Campbell threatened to share indecent photographs of one of his victims online if she did not follow his orders, and his abuse lasted over a two-year period.

In March 2021, he unwittingly bragged online about his abuse to an undercover officer and was subsequently arrested by Northumbria Police’s dedicated team working to protect vulnerable children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell, 34 of Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, was arrested in October 2021 and later charged with nine sex offences committed when he lived in the Gateshead area, including two counts of sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Ian Campbell of of Laburnum Crescent, Kettering/ Northumbria Police Copyright

Due to the overwhelming evidence against him, Campbell pleaded guilty to all charges at Newcastle Crown Court in August 2024.

On Wednesday, February 12, Campbell was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment and a further four years on licence following his release.

He will also be subject to a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police’s Detective Inspector Alison Davison said: “First and foremost, I’d like to praise the victims for their bravery.

“Both girls have shown great courage in helping us with our investigation into the appalling abuse that they suffered at the hands of Ian Campbell.

“Thanks to their bravery and the hard work and dedication of our officers, a dangerous offender is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars.”

Detective Inspector Davison added: “If you have been a victim, we would encourage you to take that first step and come forward. You will be listened to, and you will be supported.”

Report rape, sexual assault or other sexual offences online to Northants Police by clicking here or call 101.

In an emergency call 999.