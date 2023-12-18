Kettering PA firm Admin and More launches £200,000 programme to create a 'more inclusive' workforce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering business is set to launch a programme that they say has the power to transform thousands of lives and change the landscape and culture of the UK workplace.

Admin and More, a virtual PA services provider, is aiming to raise £200,000 to create a more inclusive workforce by providing ‘meaningful’ work placements for all individuals with disabilities.

The idea of company founder Elizabeth Wright, the programme will initially be run as a pilot project from Admin and More’s new Kettering HQ.

If successful, Elizabeth plans to expand across the country by collaborating with more businesses and opening more offices.

Elizabeth said: "This is not just a project. This is an opportunity to dismantle barriers, challenge conventions and champion inclusivity. This is building a future where individuals with disabilities not only find employment opportunities but thrive in them.

“This is all about making people realise that they do count and we do care.”

The EmpowerAbility programme, will include, six weeks of office-based work experience, essential skills development, 12 months of ongoing support and an employment scheme with inclusive employers.

Elizabeth and her new diversity and operations manager, Samantha Roberts, aim to help 156 people in the first year.

With a funding goal of £200,000, Admin and More says it can ensure it can provide the ‘essential support needed to create inclusive work opportunities and environments’.

Samantha, who was diagnosed with ADHD aged 42 and has now made it her mission to make a difference to others.

She said: “The rather unsettling truth is that too many people with disabilities, whether physical or hidden, are not in employment. Indeed, many companies choose to remain non-inclusive, often side-lining those with disabilities instead of recognising their worth - often out of fear of the unknown or of simply getting things wrong.”