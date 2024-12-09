Kettering on M&S wish list of UK locations for new Simply Food stores

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Kettering is on a M&S ‘wish list’ of a possible 300 UK locations for possible new Simply Food stores.

Corby and Wellingborough already have M&S Simply Food stores – and Rushden Lakes has a full line store selling clothes, homeware and groceries.

But Kettering shoppers could have M&S back on their doorsteps as the chain has announced its intention to scout out more than 100 potential sites out of London. The M&S store in the town centre closed in 2018.

In an M&S 2024 property brochure, Kettering, as well as neighbouring Market Harborough and Daventry have been earmarked for Simply Food shops.

The online brochure details the retailer's wish list and requirements for the stores – if one was to be opened.

According to the document, M&S would be looking for edge-of-town or ‘out of centre’ location covering two-acres, close to a major road with easy access.

The land would need to have parking for 150 cars with a retail unit of 21,500 sq ft.

M&S says they would consider existing units on a freehold or leasehold basis.

Other sites on the list include Huntington, Lutterworth, Oadby and Stamford.

Kettering’s High Street M&S branch closed in August 2018 with shoppers redirected to the Rushden Lakes store.

