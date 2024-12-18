Kettering Odeon cinema closing date announced as brand moves 20 miles down A43 to Northampton

Kettering’s only, and soon-to-be-demolished cinema, has announced its final day to its customers.

Odeon group say they had been in ‘constructive’ negotiations in an attempt to keep the eight-screen cinema open, but talks were ‘ultimately unsuccessful’.

Apologising to customers, the Odeon revealed the complex in Pegasus Court off Pytchley Road would close on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Odeon Kettering/National World

A spokesman for Team Odeon said: “We are sorry to announce that we have made the very difficult decision to close Odeon Kettering on January 28, 2025, following constructive, but ultimately unsuccessful negotiations, it was agreed that Odeon would end its occupation of the site.

"We would like to thank you for choosing Odeon Kettering to enjoy the magic of cinema and we hope that you'll continue to be our guest in our other cinemas.”

In a surprise announcement, Odeon announced they would be moving their Odeon Luxe brand to Northampton.

Last week Cineworld said they would be pulling out from their Sixfields site in January 2025.

Thanking customers Team Odeon added: “Your nearest alternative cinema is Odeon Peterborough, but we are excited to announce that a brand new Odeon Luxe will be opening in Northampton in 2025.

“If you have any questions, please contact our Guest Service team or you can call us on 0333 004 4411.”