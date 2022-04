A man enjoying a night out in Kettering was approached from behind, punched and thrown down some stairs.

Police are investigating the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday (April 24) at The Loft in Dalkeith Place.

A police spokesman said: “This incident took place at the nightclub at about 4am.

The Loft, Kettering

"A man approached from behind and assaulted him by punching him and throwing him down some stairs.”