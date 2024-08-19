Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to the Newlands Centre in Kettering yesterday (Sunday) after a faulty plug socket caused a blaze.

The 999 call to emergency services was made to the Holland & Barrett shop in the indoor arcade just before 10am.

Staff had evacuated from the store following the discovery of a fire in a plug socket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a commercial unit at Newlands Shopping Centre in Kettering shortly before 10am on Sunday (August 18).

Newlands Centre, Kettering/National World

“Firefighters had received reports of a fire involving an electrical outlet and found that the affected store had already been evacuated and that the fire was out on arrival.

“The Kettering crew isolated electrics to the store and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure temperatures were at a stable level.

“It was established the cause was due to a faulty plug socket. Crews gave safety advice before returning to their station shortly after 10.30am.”