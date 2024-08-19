Kettering Newlands Centre shop fire caused by faulty plug socket
The 999 call to emergency services was made to the Holland & Barrett shop in the indoor arcade just before 10am.
Staff had evacuated from the store following the discovery of a fire in a plug socket.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a commercial unit at Newlands Shopping Centre in Kettering shortly before 10am on Sunday (August 18).
“Firefighters had received reports of a fire involving an electrical outlet and found that the affected store had already been evacuated and that the fire was out on arrival.
“The Kettering crew isolated electrics to the store and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure temperatures were at a stable level.
“It was established the cause was due to a faulty plug socket. Crews gave safety advice before returning to their station shortly after 10.30am.”
