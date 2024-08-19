Kettering Newlands Centre shop fire caused by faulty plug socket

By Alison Bagley

Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Fire crews were called to the Newlands Centre in Kettering yesterday (Sunday) after a faulty plug socket caused a blaze.

The 999 call to emergency services was made to the Holland & Barrett shop in the indoor arcade just before 10am.

Staff had evacuated from the store following the discovery of a fire in a plug socket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a commercial unit at Newlands Shopping Centre in Kettering shortly before 10am on Sunday (August 18).

Newlands Centre, Kettering/National WorldNewlands Centre, Kettering/National World
Newlands Centre, Kettering/National World

“Firefighters had received reports of a fire involving an electrical outlet and found that the affected store had already been evacuated and that the fire was out on arrival.

“The Kettering crew isolated electrics to the store and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure temperatures were at a stable level.

“It was established the cause was due to a faulty plug socket. Crews gave safety advice before returning to their station shortly after 10.30am.”

Related topics:KetteringBarrettHolland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.