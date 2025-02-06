Kettering neighbourhood town centre and residential plan needs your ideas at meeting

People are being invited to have their say about shaping the future of Kettering.

Kettering Town Council is creating a neighbourhood plan for the town centre and surrounding residential areas.

A neighbourhood plan sets planning policies for the area it covers and helps determine the future direction for the town centre.

Now people are being invited to come and hear about the plan and give their views in the town meeting on Wednesday, February 26 at 7pm in Kettering Arts Centre.

Cllr Scott Edwards, chairman of the neighbourhood planning committee, said: “If you care about our town centre and the people who work and live in it, and the surrounding areas, then please do join us to contribute to the plan.

"We will be joined by our expert planning consultants and by the new advisory panel of local people set up to help prepare the plan, but a successful plan needs the input of everyone to make it realistic and effective.”

Questions to be asked – and answered – will form the plan.

- What do we do with vacant sites in the town centre?

- How do we improve the look and feel of the town centre?

- How do we get more public facilities for commercial and community benefit?

- How can we have better-quality housing?

- How can we improve and extend our public open spaces?

- How can we improve how we get around - on foot, by bike, public transport or car?

- How best should we address parking needs for residents and visitors alike?

- How do we get a safer night time economy?

To find out more about the plan, including the area it covers, go to: https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/central-kettering