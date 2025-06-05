Kettering Nature Group’s Festival of Nature draws hundreds to celebrate wildlife, art and community activism

More than 500 people have supported Kettering Nature Group’s inaugural Festival of Nature hosted at Wicksteed Park – and it will return next year.

Celebrating all aspects of the natural environment, experts shared their love of wildlife, creativity and grassroots community action.

As well as 30 interactive stalls, 17 local schools showcased pupils’ talents by decorating wooden animal cut-outs and designing powerful infographic posters about nature and guided walks around the site.

Festival patron scientist, naturalist and wildlife campaigner Dr Mark Avery was welcomed to the event by Kettering Nature Group (KNG) director Adam Riley.

Kettering Nature Group Festival of Nature at Wicksteed Park will return next year/ Amber Waterfield/KNG

Mr Riley said: “It was an honour to welcome Dr Mark Avery as patron of the festival.

“Having such a renowned conservationist and life-long advocate for wildlife protection is a powerful reflection of the dedication and hard work that I, alongside the Kettering Nature Group team, have put in over the past three years to get to where we are today."

Organisations attending the event included Northants Badger Group, Nene Valley Bats, local hedgehog rescues, Northamptonshire Natural History Society and Save Weekley Hall Wood campaigners.

Others taking part were Kettering-based artist illustrator Cassandra Riley and Susan Askew, aka Stoned Affection, an entomological artist.

Festival goers were invited to add messages to a ‘pledge tree’ with their nature promises.

Irchester Community Primary School triumphed in the poster competition with their fox creation, taking home wildlife bundles including nest boxes, bee hammocks and fox-themed books to boost nature engagement across their school grounds and classrooms.

Guided nature walks led by KNG volunteers and Wicksteed Park rangers took guests to all corners of the park.

Creative writing workshops were provided by spoken word artist, Loz Anstey.

Entertainment included LOL Theatre’s Rita Ranger’s Animal Adventures, Big Bopper Entertainment, Kezzabelle, Stevie Jones and Brother Augustus.

Later this year, Kettering Nature Group will officially become a Community Interest Company (CIC) - a move that will open doors to new funding streams, partnerships, and far-reaching impact.

In tandem, Adam will launch the #NaturallyKettering campaign, a town-wide initiative that seeks to make Kettering the UK’s first nationally-recognised Nature Positive town.

The initiative has at its heart a comprehensive town charter, inviting councils, businesses, schools, community groups, landowners, and residents to unite in a shared vision of a greener, wilder, more connected Kettering.

Adam added: “The Festival of Nature will return next May, expanded into a two-day spectacular, preceded by a month of town-wide events. Think bioblitzes, wild play sessions, creative nature workshops, outdoor cinema, and surprise headline speakers - including some very big – and famous – names in UK conservation, already in talks.

“With such positive feedback, I’m looking forward to delivering the festival again next year - even bigger, even bolder, and even better. If you’d like to be a part of it – get in touch.

“To everyone who came, who gave up their time to volunteer, who supported, who performed, who helped make it happen - thank you.

"And thank you to Wicksteed Park for giving us the space to bring something so special to life. This is just the beginning.”